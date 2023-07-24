George RR Martin says Hollywood strikes will be 'long and bitter'; gives update on House of the Dragon S2

Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin recently took to his personal blog and shared his thoughts on the simultaneous WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that have brought Hollywood to a standstill. He also gave a much-needed update on the second season of Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

"No one can be certain where we go from here, but I have a bad feeling that this strike will be long and bitter. It may get as bad as the infamous 1985 strike, though I hope not," he said.

He added, "These strikes are not really about name writers or producers or showrunners, most of whom are fine; we’re striking for the entry-level writers, the story editors, the students hoping to break in, the actor who has four lines, the guy working his first staff job who dreams of creating his own show one day, as I did back in the Eighties."

In his latest blog entry, Martin also stated that House of the Dragon is able to continue production because the filming of the show primarily takes place in London and other areas of Europe, where SAG-AFTRA has no influence. And, scripts for the second season of the show have long been completed, according to Martin.

"The actors are members of the British union, Equity, not SAG-AFTRA, and though Equity strongly supports their American cousins (they have a big rally planned to show that support), British law forbids them from staging a sympathy strike. If they walk, they have no protection against being fired for breach of contract, or even sued," Martin shared.

Meanwhile, Martin's deal to produce original projects with HBO has been suspended, as of June 1, because of the strikes. The deal was signed back in 2021 and was reported to be worth more than $10 million. It presumably covers the full range of Game of Thrones spin-offs currently in the works, including a sequel series following Jon Snow, the Tales of Dunk and Egg adaptation A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, and another prequel exploring the origins of the Targaryen dynasty in Westeros.

The deal between the two is unlikely to resume before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA can settle matters with the AMPTP.

