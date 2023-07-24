Barbie faces ban in Pakistan's Punjab over 'objectionable content' 

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has been released worldwide and running to packed houses in the US since its release on Friday. The film stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken and also features an ensemble cast that includes Will Farrel, America Farrera, Simu Liu and Dua Lipa among others. While the film is being appreciated the world over, it has faced a roadblock in Pakistan and its release has also been temporarily delayed.



According to reports, Islamabad has taken a ban into consideration over the film's LGBTQ+ themes.



Pakistan's temporary ban on Barbie



The Censor Board in Punjab province of Pakistan has temporarily banned the film over 'objectionable' content. According to reports, the film's ban will be lifted after the censor board reevaluates the content and removes the objectionable content from the film. The film will hit Pakistani cinema halls on a later unknown date, as the process would take a few days to complete.



Barbie banned in other Muslim countries



Pakistan is not the only Muslim country to ban the film. Other Islamic nations like UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Iran and Saudi Arabia to have banned the film as most Islamic nations don't view pro-LGBTQ content with enthusiasm. Hollywood films and serials that pro-LGBTQ content is often scrutinised in these countries. They either are banned or faced major censorship.

While many countries have demanded certain cuts in Barbie film, it has been banned in Iran, Russia, Vietnam and Phillippines.