George Clooney on Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling playing his parents in Ocean's prequel: I've always thought...

George Clooney has given his endorsement for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling to play his parents in the upcoming Ocean's 11 prequel. The casting choice has sparked interest, and while not much is known about the film's plot, it is rumoured that Robbie and Gosling will portray the parents of Danny Ocean.

Directed by Jay Roach and written by Carrie Solomon, the prequel will deviate from the Las Vegas setting of the previous films, opting for a 1960s European backdrop. Clooney's approval of the casting decisions adds a level of assurance to the project, with the actor humorously stating in a recent interview at The Boys in the Boat premiere, "Margot Robbie's my mother? I've always thought that. And Ryan Gosling is my father, and when you think about it, it makes sense. Truly."

Backed by LuckyChap, the production company co-founded by Robbie, the prequel joins a roster that includes films like Barbie, Saltburn, and Promising Young Woman.

Meanwhile, Robbie and Gosling's pairing in the film Barbie earlier this year proved to be a blockbuster success, raking in a staggering 1.4 billion in global box office earnings. They are by far the hottest on-screen pairings in Hollywood right now.