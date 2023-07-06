Geoffrey Rush turns 72: Celebrating the Australian actor's five iconic performances

Today marks the birthday of the legendary Australian actor, Geoffrey Rush. Now 72, Rush has made a name for himself thanks to his mesmerising performances and outstanding versatility in film and TV. Over the span of more than four decades, he has firmly established himself as a true icon in the realms of both film and theatre. As we honour his special day, let us delve into five of Rush's most unforgettable portrayals, each contributing to his undeniable status as one of the greatest actors of our time. Let us take a look at five of Rush's most memorable performances. Shine (1996) In this biographical drama, Rush delivered a tour de force portrayal of Australian pianist David Helfgott. His performance captured the complexities of Helfgott's journey, from his prodigious talent to his struggles with mental illness. Rush's portrayal earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor, catapulting him to international fame.

Pirates of the Caribbean series (2003-2017) Rush brought the enigmatic Captain Hector Barbossa to life in the swashbuckling adventure franchise. With his charismatic presence and wicked sense of humor, Rush became an integral part of the Pirates saga. He flawlessly balanced the character's cunning and ruthlessness with a hint of underlying complexity, making Barbossa one of the most beloved villains in recent cinematic history. Shakespeare in Love (1998) Rush's performance as the eccentric theatre manager Philip Henslowe in this romantic comedy was nothing short of delightful. He effortlessly captured the essence of a passionate man driven by his love for the stage. His comedic timing and infectious energy added a layer of charm to the film, for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

The King's Speech (2010) In this critically acclaimed historical drama, Rush portrayed Lionel Logue, a speech therapist tasked with helping King George VI overcome his stammer. Rush's performance showcased his ability to bring depth and humanity to his characters. His chemistry with co-star Colin Firth was palpable, and his portrayal earned him yet another Academy Award nomination. Quills (2000) Rush was the notorious Marquis de Sade in this provocative period drama. His portrayal of the enigmatic writer, known for his scandalous and subversive works, was simultaneously chilling and gripping. Rush's ability to convey both the darkness and vulnerability of the character was truly remarkable, earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

