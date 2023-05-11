'General Hospital' actress Jacklyn Zeman passes away at 70

Jacklyn Zeman, a talented actress best known for her portrayal of Bobbie Spencer on ABC's long-standing soap opera General Hospital, has sadly passed away at the age of 70. Zeman had been battling cancer before her untimely demise. The news of her passing was confirmed by Frank Valentini, the executive producer of the show who spoke highly of Zeman's professionalism and described her as a beacon of light. “I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Jackie Zeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and a true professional that brought so much positive energy with her work," he wrote on Twitter.

Zeman's journey on General Hospital began in 1977 when she took on the role of Barbara Jean, affectionately known as Bobbie, the spirited younger sister of Luke Spencer. Throughout her remarkable 45-year tenure on the show, she became an indispensable part of the cast and captured the hearts of devoted fans. Her portrayal of Bobbie, a character who had overcome a troubled past to find redemption, left an indelible mark on viewers. One of the most poignant storylines Zeman was involved in occurred in 1994, when Bobbie's on-screen daughter was tragically left brain dead following a school bus accident. In a heart-wrenching display of acting prowess, Bobbie and her husband made the difficult decision to donate their daughter's heart, a scene that showcased Zeman's exceptional talent and emotional depth.

Zeman's passing has deeply affected the General Hospital community, with co-stars and friends expressing their profound shock and sorrow over the loss of such a vibrant and lively individual. She was also known for her kind-hearted nature and radiant spirit both on and off the screen.

"This is going to take me a minute to process. I can’t believe such a life force as hers has left," a fellow cast member Jon Lindstrom wrote.

She made her final appearance on General Hospital in April, participating in her character's grandson's wedding. It was during this time that she took the opportunity to express her gratitude to the dedicated fans who had supported her and the show throughout the years.

Zeman is survived by her two daughters, Cassidy and Lacey, from her first marriage.

