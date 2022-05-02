'Friends' star Matthew Perry spotted looking dishevelled with a female friend

‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry was spotted with a female friend in the morning as he stepped out for coffee in Los Angeles. He was seen wearing a loose fitting grey T-shirt and black jeans.

Last year there was concern around his health after he appeared on HBO Max show ‘Friends: The Reunion’ which saw the cast reunite for the first time since 2004 when the sitcom ended after a 10-year run.

In the promos, Matthew Perry was seen slurring in his speech. His representatives, however, said that it was due to an “emergency tooth procedure” performed on the day of filming.

Meanwhile, Matthew Perry will be speaking about his story in more detail in his memoir. He announced that it will be called ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’ that will be out this year.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace to reunite for 'That '90s show'

Sharing details on the memoir, the Friends actor wrote on Instagram: “The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t. And it’s all in here.”

Met Gala 2022: All Kardashian-Jenner clan will attend the event together for the first time ever

The memoir is set to hit the shelves on November 1.