Francis Ford Coppola tells Diane Keaton reason behind her casting in The Godfather: 'There was something...'



Diane Keaton has long pondered why she was chosen for a role in Francis Ford Coppola's iconic film, The Godfather. Recently, Coppola engaged in a surprise "Ask me anything" session on Instagram, inviting fans to inquire about his life and career. Keaton herself decided to participate and posed the question, "Why on Earth did you choose me for The Godfather?!!" In response, Coppola publicly shared Keaton's query and explained his decision. He mentioned that although she was initially cast to play a more conventional and ordinary wife character, there was something unique and intriguing about her. Coppola recognised a deeper, funnier, and more interesting aspect to her persona, a choice that he believed turned out to be correct.

“I chose you, because although you were to play the more straight/vanilla wife, there was something more about you, deeper, funnier, and very interesting. (I was right)," he wrote.

Coppola also reminisced about the first time he saw Keaton shine. It was during a performance of the Broadway musical Hair, where she had her first significant stage role. He recalled being invited by Fred Astaire to watch the show, but Astaire couldn't comprehend it. However, Keaton's beautiful singing voice left a lasting impression on Coppola.

Following her breakthrough role in The Godfather, Keaton reprised her character in The Godfather Part II in 1974 and The Godfather Part III in 1990. Nearly two decades later, Keaton returned to the character once more in The Godfather Part III (1990). The film explores the consequences of Michael's choices and his attempt to legitimise his business empire. Kay's character is further developed as she confronts the impact of her decisions and her complex relationship with Michael. In 2020, a modified version of the third film, titled The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, was released to commemorate its 30th anniversary.

Keaton's portrayal of Kay earned critical acclaim, and her on-screen chemistry with Pacino added depth to their tumultuous relationship. The character undergoes significant development throughout the trilogy, facing various challenges and conflicts as the Corleone family becomes increasingly embroiled in power struggles and internal strife.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE