First look: 'Ferrari' images reveal Adam Driver in Michael Mann's racing mogul biopic

The first photos of Adam Driver in the upcoming biopic 'Ferrari' are here. Directed by Michael Mann, 'Ferrari' explores the life and times of Enzo Ferrari (played by Driver), the founder of Ferrari S.p.A., the Italian luxury sports car manufacturer. Directed by Michael Mann and co-written by Mann and Troy Kennedy Martin, the film has had multiple cast changes. At one point, Christian Bale, who interestingly played British professional race car driver Ken Miles in James Mangold's 'Ford vs Ferrari' in 2019, was going to essay the role of Ferrari, but dropped out. Then Hugh Jackman entered the negotiations. But he also exited the film and Driver was finalised for the role.

You can see the images above. The film has a stacked cast, also featuring Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone, Sarah Gadon, Jack O'Connell, and Patrick Dempsey.

First look at Michael Mann’s ‘FERRARI’, starring Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Patrick Dempsey and Jack O’Connell. pic.twitter.com/zehRh8osNT — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 7, 2022 ×

The film has begun production. The plot details are not much as yet, but we know the film will follow Enzo as he navigates personal and family issues while also preparing for 1957 Mille Miglia.

There are varied reactions from the fans to the first-look images. One wrote, "First time in a long time that Adam Driver doesn't look like Adam Driver."

One joked, "If I had a nickel for every time Adam Driver was the lead in a movie about a famous Italian family whose surname is famous all of the world, I’d have 2 nickels."

"With all due respect to Adam’s talent and he’s immensely talented, but can we not get Italian actors born actor that can speak Italian are the greatest Italians that ever lived. His portrayal of Gucci left a lot to be desired," another added.

Meanwhile, Driver will soon be seen in the apocalyptic black comedy 'White Noise' written and directed by Noah Baumbach. Greta Gerwig, Raffey Cassidy, André Benjamin, Alessandro Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Don Cheadle also star. The film will be released on Netflix on December 30.