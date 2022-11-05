First look: Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans co-star in actioner 'Red One'. See photos

The filming for the upcoming multi-starrer action-adventure Christmas film, 'Red One' began last month. The film is directed by Jake Kasdan, who is best known for 'Bad Teacher', 'Sex Tape', and the last two 'Jumanji' movies ('Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Jumanji: The Next Level'. The cast features names like Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Liu, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, J. K. Simmons, Nick Kroll, and Kristofer Hivju. Chris Morgan has penned the screenplay. Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, Kasdan, Melvin Mar, and Morgan have produced the movie.

Also Read: 'Black Adam' movie review: Dwayne Johnson's action-packed DC movie is let down by a subpar script

The set photos from 'Red One', revealing Johnson and Evans' looks from the movie, have surfaced online. You can see the images below. While Evans' character looks like a messy person (as opposed to the actor's always-groomed persona) and wears a brown jacket. Johnson's character, on the other hand, looks more put together.

Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson were seen having an animated conversation while holding some gifts, like a Monopoly board game set. pic.twitter.com/rycdpTJgpi — Red One Updates (@RedOneUpdates) November 4, 2022 ×

More photos of Dwayne Johnson on the set of ‘Red One’. pic.twitter.com/cq5gROrsdZ — Red One Updates (@RedOneUpdates) November 4, 2022 ×

Chris Evans on the set of ‘Red One’ yesterday! (via thetrashstache on Tumblr) pic.twitter.com/eW7NMuKg0d — Red One Updates (@RedOneUpdates) November 4, 2022 ×

The much-awaited film can be said to be a crossover between Johnson, who plays DC;'s 'Black Adam', and Evans, who essayed Marvel's Captain America'.

Earlier, Hiram Garcia had teased the film in an interview with Slashfilm. He said, "It's going to take holiday mythology and turn it on its head. Really, it's hard to find another Christmas movie to even compare to it. I don't think there's ever been anything done like this in that space, which is always very appealing to us. We're really excited about it, Amazon's been great with it, and we're in the process – the script's about to be written, and we'll be shooting that next year. Our goal is, knock on wood, we're hoping to have that ready for December 2023."