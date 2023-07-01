Fire at Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank successfully extinguished; No damage or injuries reported

A fire that occurred on Friday at the iconic Warner Bros studio lot in Burbank has been successfully put out. According to Burbank Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Burke, the incident was apparently caused by a blown transformer. The fire was reported at 1:38 pm PT, and firefighters were able to extinguish it within 30 minutes. Fortunately, there was no damage to any buildings and no injuries were reported. Sources revealed that the power went out during the incident, and images captured dark smoke emanating from the lot. As a precautionary measure, Warner Bros is sending its staff home, although most employees were already off due to summer Fridays. Warner Bros' response The studio spokesperson stated that an investigation will be conducted, but it is believed that the fire started after a transformer malfunction. The fire was contained in one building on the far end of the lot, near the studio's own fire station. 🚨#BREAKING: A Massive fire breaks out at warner bros studios



An email was sent to all staff, confirming that the fire had been contained and there were no injuries. The impact on the buildings is being evaluated, and the power to the lot has been shut down and is expected to remain so for the next few hours. "There was a fire contained to one building on the main lot this afternoon. The fire is out and there are no reports of injuries. Teams are evaluating impacts to the buildings. Power to the lot has been shut down and is expected to be down for the next couple of hours. If you are still at work, please go home," the email read.

Images on social media sites displayed smoke billowing from behind the walls of the Warner Bros Discovery-owned studio. 100 years of Warner Bros Warner Bros recently completed 100 years of its existence. Also called WB, it is one of the major studios in the entertainment industry and has a long-standing history of producing and distributing a wide range of popular films, television shows, and other forms of media. The studio lot spans over 110 acres and consists of numerous sound stages, backlots, production facilities, offices, and various other amenities required for the creation and distribution of films and television programs. It has served as the backdrop for countless iconic productions and has contributed significantly to the development of the entertainment industry.

WB has been involved in the production of numerous highly successful film franchises and has brought to life memorable characters and stories. Some of its notable productions include the Harry Potter series, The Dark Knight Trilogy, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Wonder Woman, and many more.

