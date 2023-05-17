Film editor John Refoua, known for Avatar films, passes away at 58

John Refoua, a renowned film editor best known for his work on Avatar movies, has passed away at 58. His wife Serena Refoua confirmed the news through a Facebook post. She wrote, "Dear friends, my brilliant, sweet, creative husband John Djahanshah Refoua passed away last night May 14 surrounded by family and friends who loved him. He was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare bile duct cancer, 15 months ago. Despite the pain and complexities of this aggressive disease, he faced it with courage and grit. He continued to work and edit on James Cameron’s Avatar 3 right up to his final weeks."

She added, "His life’s trajectory was quite unique and anything he touched, he made better. He loved music, movies, politics, traveling, vintage cars, science fiction, and his 4-year-old granddaughter Avery Sophia. We will miss his generosity and wisdom.”