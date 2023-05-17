Film editor John Refoua, known for Avatar films, passes away at 58
Story highlights
Renowned film editor John Refoua, best known for his work on the Avatar movies, has passed away at the age of 58. His wife, Serena Refoua, confirmed the news through a heartfelt Facebook post, revealing that John had been diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare bile duct cancer, 15 months prior.
Renowned film editor John Refoua, best known for his work on the Avatar movies, has passed away at the age of 58. His wife, Serena Refoua, confirmed the news through a heartfelt Facebook post, revealing that John had been diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare bile duct cancer, 15 months prior.
John Refoua, a renowned film editor best known for his work on Avatar movies, has passed away at 58. His wife Serena Refoua confirmed the news through a Facebook post. She wrote, "Dear friends, my brilliant, sweet, creative husband John Djahanshah Refoua passed away last night May 14 surrounded by family and friends who loved him. He was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare bile duct cancer, 15 months ago. Despite the pain and complexities of this aggressive disease, he faced it with courage and grit. He continued to work and edit on James Cameron’s Avatar 3 right up to his final weeks."
She added, "His life’s trajectory was quite unique and anything he touched, he made better. He loved music, movies, politics, traveling, vintage cars, science fiction, and his 4-year-old granddaughter Avery Sophia. We will miss his generosity and wisdom.”
Cholangiocarcinoma is a type of cancer that develops in the bile ducts, which carry bile from the liver to the small intestine.
Apart from Avatar movies, Refoua worked on movie such as Transformers: The Last Knight (2017), The Magnificent Seven (2016), Southpaw (2015), The Equalizer (2014), Olympus Has Fallen (2013), 21 & Over (2013), Balls of Fury (2007), L.A. Twister (2004), Ghosts of the Abyss (2003), and Soul Food (2000). He also edited TV shows like Touched by an Angel (1994), Law & Order (1999), Ally McBeal (2002), Dark Angel (2000-2002), Reno 911! (2005-2007), CSI: Miami (2002-2011), Sleepy Hollow (2013), and The Whispers (2015).
His career began with his role as an assistant editor on two episodes of Twin Peaks (1990).
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.