Extraction 2 reviews: Critics laud Chris Hemsworth's 'bigger, bolder' action sequel

Extraction 2's first reviews are here. Chris Hemsworth return to the role of Australian special forces operative-turned-mercenary Tyler Rake in the sequel. The film, which also brings back director Sam Hargrave and writer-producer Joe Russo, also stars Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili and Idris Elba. Rake in the first film was tasked by a Mumbai crime lord Ovi Mahajan Sr. (Pankaj Tripathi) to rescue his kidnapped son Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), who is being held in Bangladesh under the care of gangster Amir Asif (Priyanshu Painyuli). In the sequel, Rake receives a mission to liberate the imprisoned family of a merciless Georgian gangster.

Thus far, Extraction 2 has received positive reviews. On the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film has scored 79 per cent, indicating mostly favourable reception. The critical consensus reads, "Bigger, bolder, and in some respects even better than its predecessor, Extraction 2 is an over-the-top action thriller done right."

CBR's Brandon Zachary wrote, "Extraction 2 is a basic action movie that's essentially Call of Duty: The Movie -- and when it embraces that, the Chris Hemsworth flick is pretty fun."

The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw wrote, "Once again, as if wound up by an enormous key fitted into the space between his shoulder blades, Chris Hemsworth comes lumbering out for Netflix’s burgeoning Extraction franchise, his muppety-handsome features scrunched into an expression of determination with a soupçon of sensitivity. Screenwriter Joe Russo and director Sam Hargrave have reunited to extrude another calorific portion of action content from their creative intestines and Hemsworth again plays Tyler Rake, the tough guy mercenary with a heart of gold whom we kind of assumed was dead at the end of the previous movie but turns out to have been just very very unwell."