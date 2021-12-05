Extraction 2: An 'alive' Chris Hemsworth shares clip from exotic locales of Prague

Chris Hemsworth is such a tease!



After enjoying great success in action flick 'Extraction 2' as Tyler Rake, the actor is deep into filming its second installment in Prague.



On Friday, Hemsworth shared a short video clip through the Instagram handle of Russo Brothers where he says, point blank, that the sequel is "coming in hot…or actually, freezing cold."

Amid a snowy location, Chris Hemsworth was in a mildy bloodied state, and on a train with stuntman-turned-director Sam Hargrave. Sam was also the director of its first version, which had released during the onset of Coronavirus and was one of the most viewed movies on Netflix of that year, reports suggest.

"First day shooting on Extraction 2... Two things are different from the last film. One: very very cold. Two: I’m alive. How? You’ll have to find out. Watch the movie. Stay tuned," Hemsworth said in the video, further revealing that the cast and crew is currently shooting in Prague.



"We talked about that extensively. Truthfully, I always walk around my house or walk around town looking for ways to do something fun or different with action. I kind of think as if there's a camera behind my eyes all the time like, 'What would be an interesting way to capture this?', 'Oh, that'd be cool.' So I'm always cataloging and trying to get different, fun ways to capture action and different action set pieces that would be great. Joe and I talked a lot about that, pitched some ideas, bounced them around, and I'm just excited for the challenge," said the director in an earlier interview.

'Extraction' is the story of Australian black market mercenary Tyler Rake who's enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord.



The sequel has been written by Joe Russo, who wrote the first installment as well, after a deal was made that Russo would take the story ahead last year.



