Explained: What is Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is braving mixed reviews to rule the global box office. It has accumulated $359 million worldwide until now. The film continues the story of Paul Rudd's Scott Lang or Ant-Man. In the film, which also brings back director Peyton Reed, Lang, his daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) find themselves stranded in the Quantum Realm. And there, they face Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, one of the best-known supervillains in Marvel Comics. In MCU, Kang wants to escape the Quantum Realm, and believes Scott and others can help, willingly or not.

The film explores in the detail the Quantum Realm. It is a fictional pocket universe that we have visited briefly in earlier MCU movies. Most of the film, in fact, is set in there. Let's take a look at it in details, from both comics and movies.

SPOILERS AHEAD

What is Quantum Realm in comics?

The Quantum Realm is a fictional microscopic subatomic dimension that exists within the Marvel Comics multiverse. It was first introduced in Marvel Comics in 1963 and has since been used in various storylines, including the Ant-Man and Doctor Strange comic book series.

In the Marvel Comics universe, the Quantum Realm is also known as the Microverse, and is described as a parallel dimension that exists on a subatomic scale. This dimension is home to a wide range of exotic creatures, including the Micronauts, who have their own comic book series. The Quantum Realm is also home to various forms of exotic energy that can be harnessed for a wide range of purposes.

It is often depicted as a strange and surreal place, where the rules of physics and reality are completely different from the world we know. Time and space function differently in the Quantum Realm, and it is possible for objects and beings to exist in multiple places simultaneously. It is also home to various forms of life that are unlike anything found in our world, including strange energy beings and sentient particles.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Quantum Realm was introduced in the first Ant-Man movie (2015), where it was depicted as a dangerous and unpredictable place that could only be accessed using advanced technology. In the film, the Quantum Realm played a key role in the plot, as it was the key to defeating the villainous Yellowjacket (who appeared in a different, uh, avatar in Quantumania). The Quantum Realm has since been referenced in other Marvel films, including Avengers: Endgame, where it was used as a plot device to time travel.

In Quantumania, the Quantum Realm is revealed to be the domain of Kang the Conqueror, a dangerous mass-murderer who has eliminated entire timelines and was exiled there by a council of Kang variants. Scott and others are stranded in the Quantum Realm. They come across alien-like inhabitants of this realm. One of them is Lord Krylar (Bill Murray), with whom Janet shared a relationship, which was hinted to be sexual in nature. But he betrays her and others to Kang's henchmen. Meanwhile, Scott and Cassie had landed in some other part of the Quantum Realm and met weird yet wonderful inhabitants who are waging a rebellion against Kang's tyranny. Among them is William Jackson Harper as Quaz, who is tired of his powers of reading minds that he cannot control. David Dastmalchian appears as an amusing creature made out of goop.

What is the nature of the Quantum Realm?

Overall, the Quantum Realm is a complex, mysterious, and, wonderful place that is often used as a plot device in Marvel Comics and MCU. It is a fascinating concept that has captured the imaginations of fans and creators alike, and it will likely continue to play a major role in the MCU for years to come since we know Kang will be the main villain(s) of Avengers: The Kang Dyansty, which releases in 2025.

