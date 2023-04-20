Evil Dead Rise reviews: Horror sequel receives rave reviews as critics call it 'brilliantly unhinged'

The first reviews of supernatural horror film Evil Dead Rise are in. Writer-director Lee Cronin's horror sequel has received a splendid critical reception thus far, with a score of 95 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "Offering just about everything longtime fans could hope for while still managing to carry the franchise forward, Evil Dead Rise is all kinds of groovy." The film stars Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland in lead roles, while Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, and Nell Fisher are in the supporting cast. It is the fifth installment in the Evil Dead franchise, following the original trilogy that began with The Evil Dead in 1981 and was followed by Evil Dead II and Army of Darkness.

Evil Dead Rise is a direct sequel to the original trilogy and is not connected to the 2013 Evil Dead remake.

The official synopsis of Evil Dead Rise reads, "In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A apartment. The sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie's building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable."

Here are some of the reviews of the movie:

Washington Post's Olivia McCormack wrote, " It’s a well-done studio horror movie stepping into the oversize shoes of its indie predecessors."

Empire Magazine's Al Horner wrote, "With a brilliantly unhinged performance from Alyssa Sutherland, and a note-perfect ending that unlocks more tales to come, Evil Dead Rise revives the dormant franchise more effectively than the ‘Necronomicon’ itself."

Looper.com's Dominic Griffin wrote, "As impressive as Cronin's unique mixture of franchise fealty and indulgent diversion prove, if the trappings of what came before it is stripped away, how much is really left in its wake?"

Fresh Fiction's Courtney Howard wrote, "Lee Cronin constructs the frights with a gleeful grin, making the audience scream and squirm long enough to go in for the kill."

