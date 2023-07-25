Every Christopher Nolan movie ranked, including Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, exploring the life and work of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy), is now playing in theatres worldwide. And as per estimates, its chances at the worldwide box office look really good. Its unlikely pairing with Warner Bros' Barbie, featuring Margot Robbie in the lead, in what was called 'Barbenheimer' clearly paid dividends. The two films complemented each other instead of serving as each other's competition. Anyhoo, Oppenheimer is Nolan's 12th movie, and the filmmaker is at the top of his game. There are few directors who can demand studios upwards of $100 million on a project that is not related to a popular intellectual property or franchise.

Here is a ranking of every Nolan movie, including Oppenheimer. The list is ordered from top to bottom.

12. The Dark Knight Rises

The Dark Knight Rises marked the epic conclusion to Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. In this grand finale, Bruce Wayne encountered fresh challenges and a formidable adversary in Bane. Though it may not have reached the same heights as its predecessor, The Dark Knight, it still demonstrated Nolan's prowess in creating intense and emotionally charged superhero narratives.

11. Following

Following served as Christopher Nolan's impressive directorial debut, offering a glimpse of the raw potential that would evolve into his signature style. Despite being made on a shoestring budget, this neo-noir thriller revolved around a young writer who found inspiration in following strangers. While lacking the lavish production values of his later works, it undeniably showcased Nolan's early talent for storytelling, captivating audiences with its compelling narrative.

10. Tenet

Tenet, a visually stunning and conceptually ambitious sci-fi thriller, delved into the intriguing notion of time inversion. With its impressive action sequences and mind-bending concepts, the film showcased Nolan's trademark artistry. However, some viewers found its plot to be convoluted and lamented the lack of emotional depth, resulting in a more divisive response compared to his other works.

9. Interstellar

In Interstellar, Nolan embarked on a cosmic journey, presenting a visually arresting and intellectually stimulating space epic. The film's ambition and emotional engagement were undeniable, drawing audiences into its captivating world. However, some critics voiced concerns over its complexity, finding it overly convoluted at times, and raising questions about the need for such intricacy. Despite this, Interstellar remained an unforgettable exploration of the cosmos and a testament to Nolan's bold storytelling.

8. Memento

Memento proved to be a groundbreaking psychological thriller, captivating audiences with its unique narrative presented in reverse chronological order. This rare and engaging cinematic experience left a lasting impression on viewers. Guy Pearce's gripping performance added to the film's allure, solidifying its significance as an important early entry in Nolan's illustrious filmography.

7. Insomnia

Nolan ventured into the realm of crime thriller with Insomnia, a remake of the 1997 Norwegian film. The movie showcased impressive performances from Al Pacino and Robin Williams, adding to its appeal. However, while a solid entry in Nolan's repertoire, it didn't quite reach the same heights as some of his other works, falling short of being counted among his very best.

6. Inception

Inception took audiences on a mind-bending journey through dreams within dreams, presenting a heist film set in the realm of the subconscious. This visually stunning and intelligent movie demonstrated Nolan's ability to craft ambitious blockbusters with depth and sophistication.

5. The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight solidified Nolan's reputation as a master of superhero storytelling. The film's dark and gritty tone, coupled with Heath Ledger's iconic performance as the Joker, elevated the superhero genre to new heights, earning it widespread acclaim and numerous accolades.

4. Dunkirk

Dunkirk marked a departure from Nolan's typical narrative complexity, embracing a more experiential approach. Through non-linear storytelling and immersive cinematography, the film crafted a visceral wartime experience, immersing audiences in the harrowing events of the Dunkirk evacuation and allowing them to witness the intensity firsthand.

3. Batman Begins

Batman Begins marked the inception of Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. This reboot of the Batman franchise brought a new level of realism and depth to the character, redefining the superhero genre and setting the stage for even greater achievements to come.

2. Oppenheimer

Nolan's signature style of storytelling, with its intricate interplay of timelines and perspectives, finds its ultimate expression in Oppenheimer. In many ways, the film is the logical culmination of Christopher Nolan's filmmaking journey. The film has almost no loose parts. Everything, despite its aggressively non-conventional structure, fits together seamlessly. The attention to detail and the carefully constructed sequences propel the story forward with an inexorable momentum, immersing the audience in the gripping tale of J. Robert Oppenheimer's life and the historic events surrounding the development of the atomic bomb.

1. The Prestige

The Prestige stands tall as Nolan's finest work, reigning supreme as a masterclass in storytelling. And not even Oppenheimer, as good a cinematic experience it is, cannot dethrone it. This enthralling and intricate tale of rivalry between two magicians captivated audiences with its dazzling performances, clever twists, and profound exploration of obsession and sacrifice. The Prestige is a shining testament to Nolan's storytelling prowess and his ability to craft a cinematic experience that lingers in the mind long after the credits roll.

