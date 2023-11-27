Euphoria star Colman Domingo shuts down toxic set allegations

Actor Colman Domingo has something to say about the rumours on the internet circling around the Euphoria show’s toxic set. He defended the show’s on-set chemistry between actors and crew and rubbished reports that the season 2 set was toxic because of lengthy shoots and alleged mistreatment of actors.

In the show, Colman Domingo plays the role of a recovering drug addict Ali Muhammad. The actor said, “I’m not gonna invalidate [anyone’s] experience. But working in television is long hours. Sometimes you work up to 14 hours a day. And then you have to go home and prep. You have to really live and work in a very methodical way. A lot of young actors may not be up for the task, or have that same work ethic.”

He added, “I’ve been in this business for 32 years. I know what hard work is. So when I heard those ‘reports,’ I thought, ‘Where is this coming from? That’s just a normal work day.’ Be a professional.”

Colman Domingo also praised Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, who reportedly had a falling out with series regular Barbie Ferreira over the direction of her character, Kat. This led to Ferreira allegedly storming off set and Levinson cutting back Kat’s role in the season.