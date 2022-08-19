'Enola Holmes 2' first look images: Millie Bobby Brown is back as the young detective

The first look images from the sequel of Millie Bobby Brown-starrer 2020 mystery movie 'Enola Holmes', are here. Titled 'Enola Holmes 2', the Netflix film brings back Bobby Brown in the titular role of Enola, who is the sister of author Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic fictional detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill in the first film, who will return for the sequel). Sam Claflin played the role of the third sibling Mycroft Holmes, but it is not known whether he will return as well. The first look images an aesthetic of Victorian London that would be familiar to viewers of the original movie: bright and vibrant, in contrast to how it is usually depicted (dreary and grey).

Enola's mother Eudoria Holmes, played by Helena Bonham Carter, also comes back. The director Harry Bradbeer and the screenwriter Jack Thorne also return. Adeel Akhtar, Susie Wokoma, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and David Thewlis join the cast of this film.

You can see the first-look images for yourself below. Along with the images, Netflix also announced the release date of the movie. Enola Holmes 2 will arrive on November 4.

The franchise is based on the young adult fiction series of the same name by Nancy Springer.

The first film became a critical success for Netflix and also had considerable viewership figures. On the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film scored 91 per cent, meaning most of the critics among 206 that submitted their reviews to the site gave the film a favourable review.

"Enola Holmes brings a breath of fresh air to Baker Street -- and leaves plenty of room for Millie Bobby Brown to put her effervescent stamp on a franchise in waiting," the critical consensus read.