Emmy Awards 2021: Venue moved to indoor/outdoor amid rising COVID cases

Emmys 2021 will have to be different given the rise in coronavirus cases yet again. After it was announced to have a limited red carpet, the Television Academy announced that the 73rd Emmy Awards’ venue is being changed.

The Television Academy and CBS have decided to host all ceremonies, including the separate Creative Arts Emmys, on the Event Deck at L.A. Live, directly behind the Microsoft Theater. This will provide an opportunity to “utilize an indoor/outdoor setting and more socially-distanced audience seating.”

The Emmys 2021 event had been set to take place inside the Microsoft Theater. Find the full Emmys nominations list here for this year

In addition, the number of nominees allowed to attend the three Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies on September 11 and 12 as well as those going to the 73rd Emmys on 19 is being limited further. That means not all nominees will be able to attend this year’s awards. Emmy Awards opts for gender inclusivity, to replace 'Actor', 'Actress' statues with 'Performer'

While invitations for the Emmys have already been sent out to the nominees, there will be no more than four tickets per nomination. The Academy recommends nominated teams “coordinate between themselves and identify how they will allot their four tickets” before they RSVP.

Emmys 2021 will have Cedric the Entertainer as its host this year. Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart — who executive produced the well-received virtual ceremony last year, and Hamish Hamilton, who directed it — are returning in the same capacities this year, with Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment producing. The ceremony will air on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.