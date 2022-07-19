Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard's have reportedly separated after 4 years of marriage

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, have put a stop to their marriage of four years. "Emily and Sebastian have split. They had been having issues as a couple for a bit," a source close to the model told ET news. Neither of them have officially given a statement about their breakup. "Emily is focused on herself and their son. Emily is adjusting to this change and plans to file for divorce soon," reported People.

Reports about the couple’s split started to circulate after 31-year-old Emily was seen without her wedding ring on July 14 in New York City.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard made headlines about their romance in 2018 when the model announced on Instagram that they got secretly married at a New York City courthouse. Earlier, they had sparked relationship rumours when they were spotted kissing on Valentine's Day in the same year in February.

The ‘Gone Girl’ actor then posted a few snaps of her and Sebastian and wrote, "Sooo I have a surprise. I got married today." The photos showed both of them flaunting the gold rings that had ‘EM' and ‘RATA' engraved on them.

After two years of togetherness, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard, in an October 2020 Vogue interview, announced that they were expecting their first child. And they welcomed their son Sylvester Apollo Bear in March 2021, who is a year old now.

Taking to Instagram, Emily shared her son’s photo and introduced him to the world. She wrote, "Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life."

Although Ratajkowski and Sebastian have remained private about their marriage all these years, the model once spoke to ET News soon after her wedding to Sebastian and shared the feeling of getting married and becoming a wife. "Getting to say ‘husband’ all the time. It's so obnoxious that it's almost fun!" she said at that time.

Also Read: Cost of Jennifer Lopez's second wedding dress which 'she saved for years' will leave you stunned