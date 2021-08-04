Eiza Gonzalez in talks to star in 'GoT' makers' show 'Three Body Problem'

Eiza Gonzalez is currently in talks to be cast in Netflix’s sci-fi series ‘Three Body Problem’ with ‘Game of Thrones’ co-creators David Benioff and DB Weiss adapting the series.

‘Three Body Problem’ is based on famous sci-fi book series which is the first major series from the GoT duo.

The first book tells the story of Ye Wenjie, who, following her father’s death at the hands of the Red Guards during the Cultural Revolution, attempts to help aliens invade Earth, while different factions on Earth plan different ways of welcoming the extra-terrestrials.

Alexander Woo will write and executive produce alongside Beinoff and Weiss. Rian Johnson will exec produce alongside his producing partner Ram Bergman. Plan B, will exec produce alongside Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke via their company Primitive Streak.

