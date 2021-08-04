Kendall Jenner sued by Italian brand over breach of modelling contract

US top model Kendall Jenner has been sued by Italian fashion brand Liu Jo for allegedly breaching terms of a modelling contract.

According to the contract Jenner was to appear for two photoshoots.



A complaint by the brand lodged late on Monday in US District Court in Manhattan, states that Jenner only appeared for one of the planned photoshoots. She never turned up for the second one, , which had originally been due to take place in March 2020 but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.



Liu Jo is seeking at least $1.8 million in damages, according to the complaint.



The brand, the complaint states, has already paid $1.35 million to Jenner for services covered by the 2019 contract. It also alleges that it tried to re-schedule the second photoshoot multiple times but obtained no response from Jenner.



Liu Jo said it later failed to obtain a refund of its payments to the model.



Jenner is one of the top earning models in the world who rose to fame in the reality television show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'. The model has so far not responded to the complaint.

