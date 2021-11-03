Dwayne Johnson: Vin Diesel jokes work well in movies; they don't come from me

Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson's feud with actor Vin Diesel is known to one and all.

Over the years, Johnson's movies have made jokes about the former 'Fast & Furious' co-stars' fight but he said during a recent interview that he cannot take credit for it.

"The jokes never end. People were asking me about that and they just find a way. It's interesting, these Vin Diesel jokes — which play great, by the way, to the audience, which is always a good thing, because it's really all about them — but people think these jokes come from me and they actually don't. You'd be surprised with how many people come to me with, 'I've got a great one! I've got another great Vin Diesel joke!' I'm sure you do. It's always funny," Johnson said during a recent interview.

Dwayne Johnson's latest hybrid outing--'Red Notice--will see the cast, comprising Ryan Renolds and Gal Gadot, joking about Diesel auditioning for a role in 'Cats'.

Rumours of tension between Johnson and Diesel began making the rounds back in 2016, while 'Fast & Furious 8' eight was underway.

In an Instagram post, Johnson referred to some of his colleagues--reportedly directed towards Diesel--as 'candy asses'. "When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you're right," he had written.

Vin Diesel, too, responded in 2017, saying, "I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don't think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work [for] this franchise. In my house, he's Uncle Dwayne."

However, in another interview, Johnson made it clear that all was not well between the two, stating they had a "fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating."

In June of this year, Diesel made headlines again when he addressed the then-forgotten fued, saying, "tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be" while filming the Fast series with Johnson.

Subsequently, Johnson said that the day he made the Instagram post about a possible on-set clash with Diesel wasn't the best day of his life, but he stands by what he had said.

'Red Notice', featuring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, opens in theaters on Friday (November 5) and on November 12 on Netflix.