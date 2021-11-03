Bradley Cooper launches his own production house, to back long due 'Hyperion'

Bradley Cooper has launched his own production company.

The Oscar-winning actor has joined forces with Weston Middleton--associate producer on his smash hit 'A Star Is Born'--to launch a new production house.

The duo is still trying to figure out a suitable name for their company, reports claim.

Also read: Alec Baldwin reposts cryptic message: Claims of unsafe set are bullsh*t

As per multiple media outlets, Cooper and Middleton will be backing the project 'Hyperion': an adaptation based on the four-volume series of Dan Simmons novels.

Cooper has been involved with 'Hyperion' for a while now, and it was supposed to be a TV series.

However, all set to be made under under Warner Bros Pictures, the project will now have a film version.

Graham King is to produce the movie under his banner GK Films and will be adapted for screen by Tom Spezialy.

Also read: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah to test studio audience return

The 'Hyperion Cantos' series starts 700 years after the death of Old Earth, and at a time when the entire galaxy is at war. However, seven strangers embark on a journey to find out the mysteries of the planet Hyperion's Time Tombs. Interestingly, each one of them is under the impression that they alone will save humanity.

The entire series comprises four books--'Hyperion' (1989), 'The Fall of Hyperion' (1990), 'Endymion' (1996) and 'The Rise of Endymion' (1997).

No director's name has popped up yet, but executive producer Hayley King will be overseeing the development of the film.

Also read: Kristen Stewart announces engagement to Dylan Meyer: 'We're marrying'