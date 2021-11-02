Kristen Stewart announces engagement to Dylan Meyer: 'We're marrying'

They put a ring on it! Actress Kristen Stewart and scriptwriter Dylan Meyer are engaged. The actress has been dating Meyer for nearly two years.



Stewart confirmed the news of her engagement to Howard Stern.



The actress, who will soon appear as Princess Diana on the big screen, seems ready to have a royal wedding of her own.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart said on 'The Howard Stern Show.' "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."



Earlier this year in May, the pair were seen holding hands in Los Angeles, around the same time that Meyer revealed she was moving out of her home of 10 years. "This spot felt like a true palace to me, even though it was basically a pile of sticks scotch-taped together," she wrote on Instagram. "This was the place where I really grew up... We filled that place with unbelievable quantities of love."

It seems the couple had marriage on their mind for some time now. A year before Stewart had told Stern she couldn't "f----ng wait" to propose to Meyer. "I think good things happen fast."



In 2019 Stewart had said, "I have a couple of plans that are, like, just the coolest things to do. It's pretty undeniable."

Stewart and Meyer were first seen together publicly in August 2019, while sharing an intimate embrace soon after Stewart's split from model Stella Maxwell.



The actress has previously dated her Twilight co-actor Robert Pattinson till 2013.

