Kristen Stewart's girlfriend Dylan Meyer shares a romantic photo of the couple; urges people to vote

Kristen Stewart's girlfriend Dylan Meyer, took to Instagram to convey a serious message through a romantic photo. Meyer, shared a black and white photo of her with Kristen, urging her fans to go out and exercise their right to vote.

The screenwriter admitted to feeling anxious ahead of the 2020 presidential election. She wrote, "I think I might chew my fingers off from nerves today but here’s a sweet photo @lindseybyrnes took," Meyer wrote in the caption. "I really hope you vote. There are lots of crucial issues on your ballot besides the presidency and your voice truly does make a difference."



She added, "The opportunity to have a say in the laws that govern you is precious, please don’t waste it."

The Hollywood couple has been quite vocal about their right. In September, Kristen took over Meyer Instagram account and shared a photo of hers in a white tee that read VOTE.

In the caption, Kristen voiced her feelings about voting and why she wants to vote. “For anyone that might need to let out a little aggression today... it is national register to VOTE day." the caption read.

She further added, "I never do this but for anyone who has not registered to vote please take this opportunity to feel HEARD. And not hopeless. I am voting because I WANT to believe in our country. Because I believe in climate change. I believe in systemic racism. I believe in freedom of speech and the right to assemble. I believe in gun control. I believe that women have a right to make choices about their own bodies. I believe people have the right to live and love and identify however they feel in their hearts without fear. I believe that people care about each other."



The actor and the screenwriter have been linked since August 2019, a month after Stewart seemingly split from her previous girlfriend, model Stella Maxwell. Later, Stewart opened up about Meyer in an interview with Howard Stern in November 2019, saying she “can’t wait” to propose to her girlfriend

“I wanna be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast,” Stewart said. The Twilight actress, however, didn’t dish on any details as to when she’d propose.