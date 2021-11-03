Museum dedicated to rap legend Tupac Shakur to open in Los Angeles

Fans of rap legend Tupac Shakur can rejoice as there will be a limited-run immersive museum that will explore his life, music and legacy.

This will be made live in January. It has been created in collaboration with Tupac’s estate which has been working on this project for years.

Scheduled to open in January in Los Angeles, the announcement reads: “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free. Tickets will go on sale at wakemewhenimfree.com beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 12. Fans can sign up online for access to pre-sale tickets. It is located at The Canvas @ L.A. Live in what the New York Times describes as “a newly built, temporary 20,000-square-foot space.”

The project is described as a “fully immersive, thought-provoking experience that explores the life and legacy of the acclaimed artist and activist.” It’s also only for kids over 14 and comes with a “sensory warning” due to “strobe lighting effects, simulated gunfire and sudden loud noises.”

According to the website, the exhibit “leverages technology, contemporary art and never before seen artifacts from Tupac’s personal archives.”

Meanwhile, the rap legend, Tupac Shakur was shot and killed 1996 at the age of 25.

