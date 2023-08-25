Dwayne Johnson pays heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt: Always had tremendous respect and love for him

The world of professional wrestling is in mourning after the unexpected passing of Windham Rotunda, better known to millions of fans as Bray Wyatt, at the age of just 36. The former WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) superstar's demise has left both past and present wrestling stars paying tribute to his legacy.

Dwayne Johnson pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, a legendary WWE icon himself who is now a globally-known actor, shared a photo of him and Wyatt in the ring on X (formerly known as Twitter). Johnson highlighted Wyatt's exceptional talents, calling him a "very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling."

Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.

"Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. As always, ‘thank you for the house’," his full statement read.

Triple H, a prominent figure both inside and outside the ring, took to X to express his grief: "Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time," he shared.

WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36.



Bray Wyatt's death announcement sent shockwaves across the world

Earlier, the WWE confirmed the news on Thursday, August 24, through their official social media handles, sending shockwaves through the wrestling community and fans. Bray Wyatt, a third-generation professional wrestler, had become a recognisable figure in the WWE between 2009 and 2022. His portrayal of the enigmatic leader of The Wyatt Family, alongside Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, had solidified his place in wrestling history.

