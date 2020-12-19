Drake shares rare new photos with his three-year-old son

Drake recently celebrated his fatherhood with the world as he shared two new pictures of his adorable three-year-old son, Adonis.

In the pictures posted to his Instagram Stories, the toddler can be seen sitting on a bed as Drake ties a blue durag around his head while Drake's mother, Sandy Graham, stands next to the bed.



Adonis made his debut on his father's Instagram on March 30, 2020, over two years after he was born.

"I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on," Drake wrote in the caption, likely referring to the coronavirus lockdowns keeping families apart.











The carousel also featured pictures of his parents and Adonis' mother, Sophie Brussaux.

Brussaux is a French artist and former model.





"It was great to just share that with the world," Drake said of his decision to start posting photos of Adonis in an interview with Lil Wayne for Young Money Radio.





"I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son," he added.

Since then, Drake has publicly marked other important occasions with cute snaps of Adonis, like Father's day and Adonis's first day of school.





Drake officially confirmed that he was a father in June 2018 through lyrics in his album "Scorpion": "I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world/I was hidin' the world from my kid."





A few months later, in October 2018, he said "I have a son, he's a beautiful boy," on HBO's The Shop, in conversation with LeBron James.