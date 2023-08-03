Drake gives shout-out to Meek Mill during his concert after eight-year feud

Drake is putting a full stop to his year-old feud with singer Meek Mill.

On Monday, the Canadian rapper gave a shout-out to his fellow singer during the It’s All a Blur Tour stop in Philadelphia. The singer surprised the crowd as he walked out on stage with his fellow singer, Meek Mill.

Ending the eight-year feud that started in 2015, the singer said, "Y’all see who I walked out here with, right?" The 36-year-old singer said

“I’d always keep it 100 with you. The last time I was in this building, that man right here, he’s been representing this city since he started this s**t.” Drake added.

He continued, “That man, me and him weren’t getting along at the time, and he is a real n*** , so he definitely got us up out of Philly real quick. We did not get to stick around and chill.”

Drake showing love to Meek Mill in Philadelphia last night 🤝pic.twitter.com/B0QIjP6XMe

He added, “It means the most to me that I could come back to this city and show the growth as two men that we can come here tonight and we can represent for motherf**kin Philadelphia together. That’s what this s**t is about.”

This is not the first time that two singers have come on stage after keeping their feud aside. In September 2018, Drake reconcile as he invited Mill onstage.

The singer also shared a post on his Instagram handle and wrote, "This really gave me peace of mind tonight." Drake captioned the photo. "Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career."

When did Draka and Mill's feud start?

In 2015, Mill accused the Best I Ever Had singer of using a ghostwriter after they worked on the single R.I.C.O.

