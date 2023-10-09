Drake defends his friendship and Millie Bobby Brown in his new song: Weirdos in my comments

If one can remember, Drake and Millie Bobby Brown's friendship caused quite a stir on social media due to the huge age gap. After receiving major backlash over their close bond, Drake has finally come forward to defend his friendship with the Enola Holmes star.



Taking a dig through his new single, ''Another Late Night'', from his new album, For All the Dogs, the rapper called people ''weirdos'' for commenting on their friendship.

"Weirdos in my comments talkin' 'bout some Millie Bobby, look / Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin'," Drake raps in the song, as per EW. "Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes / Open up that s---, it's jaw-droppin', really shockin', ayy."

It all started in 2018, when Millie, who was 14 at the time, said that she had received ''boy advice'' from Drake (who was 31 back then). Looking at the age difference between Brown and others, the Internet was quick to slam the star for giving the teenager relationship advice.

While Drake chose silence, Brown defended her friendship. She wrote on her Instagram stories, "Why u gotta make a lovey friendship ur headline? U guys are weird… for real."

Drake and Millie's friendship started in 2017 after they met in Australia. Calling singer her 'mentor', the Netflix star told Access Hollywood, "I love him. I met him in Australia and he's honestly so fantastic — a great friend and a great role model," she said. "We just texted each other the other day. He was like, 'I miss you so much.' I was like, 'I miss you more.'"

She continued, "I'm lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. I'm very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U don't get to choose that for me. It's nice to have people who understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships… jeez."

