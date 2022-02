'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' trailer gives the glimpse of the mayhem in store

Marvel Studios unveiled the trailer of their highly anticipated film 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' during Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.



The trailer presents new secrets and gives a glimpse of new characters including that of Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen. Scarlet Witch is possibly going to showcase shades of grey in the film. The trailer also has a brief audio cameo from 'what sounded very much like Patrick Stewart reviving his role as Professor X from the `X-Men` series.

The first standalone sequel to 'Doctor Strange', the film follows the Sorcerer Supreme's efforts to deal with the aftermath of the multiverse-distorting spell that he had cast in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', a dangerous move resulting in villains from across the multiverse bleeding into the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

The film is also set after the events that occur in 'WandaVision' and 'Loki', and portrays Doctor Strange teaming up with Wanda Maximoff.

'Multiverse of Madness' also stars Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. Xochitl Gomez is set to make her MCU debut as America Chavez with the film, which is directed by Sam Raimi.

The script for the film has been written by Michael 'Loki' Waldron and Jade Halley Bartlett.

The film will arrive in theatres on May 6 after a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is scheduled to hit theatres on May 8.