'Doctor Strange 2' writer says Reed Richards' appearance was earlier in post-credits

For Marvel Studios, Sam Raimi's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' has been a huge success with box office returns of $955.2 million (and counting). The film's success can be attributed to not just Benedict Cumberbatch's Master of Mystic Arts but also numerous cameos both during the movie and in the post-credits. Apart from the titular superhero, the film featured multiple MCU characters, old and new. Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff or Scarlet Witch was the supervillain of the movie, who single-handedly caused a threat to the existence of the multiverse. Xochitl Gomez played America Chavez and Benedict Wong reprised Strange's trusty friend and Sorcerer Supreme Wong.

In addition to those, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': also featured multiple cameos, including the secret superhero team, the Illuminati, which was made up of Captain Carter (Haley Atwell), Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau or Captain Marvel, Anson Mount as Blackagar Boltagon or Black Bolt, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier or Professor X, and John Krasinski as Reed Richards of Mr Fantastic.

Now, it has been revealed by the movie's writer that Reed Richards' appearance was earlier meant to be in the post-credits. Michael Waldron told Empire magazine, “In my very first draft, I wrote a tag just for the hell of it, of the events of the movie being recorded and reviewed by somebody in the Baxter Building, and a stretchy hand coming into frame to run it back.”

Krasinski had long been rumoured to be MCU's Reed Richards, but it is not clear if he will once again appear in the role in MCU's 'Fantastic Four'. Disney acquired Marvel properties like X-Men and Fantastic Four by acquiring Fox, and they all can now come under the MCU umbrella.

In the official audio commentary of the movie, Raimi explained how the casting came to be. "It's so funny that [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige] cast John because the fans had a dream of who the perfect Reed Richards would be. And because this is an alternate universe, I think Kevin said, 'Let's make that dream come true.' I've always really enjoyed all of his performances," he said.