DJ Snake announces six-city India tour: 'India, I'm Back!'

French record producer-musician DJ Snake is set to embark on an expansive India tour, after a successful local run in 2019. Taking to his Twitter handle, DJ Snake shared India tour details. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "India, I`m Back!!"

Billed as one of the "largest arena showcases to be witnessed in India" this year, the itinerary includes six shows across six major metros over a span of two weekends.

The French powerhouse will kick off his tour on November 18 in Ahmedabad followed by a show in Delhi NCR on November 29 and then jetting back to Hyderabad for the next show on November 25. The tour will then head to Pune on November 25, followed by Mumbai on November 26, to finally wrap up in Bengaluru on November 27.

The forthcoming showcase will witness the boundary-pushing disruptor interlace elements of traditional dance music with classic R&B and funk to create an anthemic electronic set and set the stage ablaze at these multi-city high-energy can`t-miss stadium performances. He also shared a video posted video with glimpses from his last visit to India.

In the video, he was heard saying, "Namaste India, guess who is back?" Born William Grigahcine, DJ Snake has always loved his time in India. He was in Mumbai in 2019 where he performed at the Sunburn Holi and returned later that year to perform at the Sunburn Festival Goa 2019.

DJ Snake shared his excitement. He said, "I am excited to be coming back to India. When I visited India during Holi 2019 and Sunburn Goa 2019, the energy and vibe were so upbeat and positive everywhere. It is always amazing to travel to different cities in India. The cultural exposure inspires my music and India certainly tops in that area."