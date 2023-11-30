Disney CEO Bob Iger vows Marvel quality revival after box office setbacks

Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger has candidly discussed the primary focus for the entertainment giant – revitalising the creative output of Marvel Studios. Iger acknowledged that a shift towards quantity over quality had affected the studio's performance, resulting in a series of recent box office disappointments.

While speaking with Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times’ DealBook summit, Iger emphasised the need to prioritise quality storytelling over churning out sequels without sufficient artistic merit. He admitted that Disney had produced too many film continuations without compelling reasons, leading to a diluted cinematic experience for audiences.

“Often, the story is not as strong as the original story, that can be a problem, but it just has to have a reason, you have to have a reason to make it beyond commerce. There has to be an artistic reason to make it, and we’ve made too many," he said. The CEO pointed out challenges faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, citing a lack of executive supervision during the shooting of The Marvels as a contributing factor to its underwhelming box office performance. This acknowledgment sheds light on the complexities of maintaining creative standards amidst disruptions in the filmmaking process.

Also Read | The Marvels review: A middling superhero movie with a glimmer of hope

Iger also addressed broader shifts in audience behaviour, noting that the expectation for films to quickly move from theaters to streaming platforms has conditioned viewers. This change in consumption habits poses challenges for traditional box office success, prompting studios to adapt their strategies to meet evolving preferences.

Reflecting on his chosen successor, Bob Chapek, Iger expressed disappointment in the transition period but clarified that he wasn't seeking to return to his former role. The CEO also talked about the importance of a robust succession planning process, ensuring a smooth leadership transition when he departs in 2026.

Also Read | Marvel contemplates resurrecting original Avengers amid box office woes

“I was disappointed in what I was seeing in the transition period and while I was out. I worked hard to build the company into what it was over that long period of time. I was proud of those accomplishments. It hurts when something that you’ve put your heart and soul into and care about so much is going through a difficult time,” he said.