Marvel contemplates resurrecting original Avengers amid box office woes

Marvel Studios is reportedly considering bringing back the original Avengers cast, including Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow. The move comes amid dwindling box office success for newer versions of the same heroes in the MCU.

In 2019, Avengers: Endgame marked the conclusion of the original Avengers saga, with Iron Man and Black Widow meeting heroic ends. Fans assumed this marked the end of their MCU journey, but a recent report by Variety suggests otherwise. Marvel is mulling over the idea of a reunion, albeit without a full commitment. The cost of nostalgia

A major stumbling block is the cost. Downey Jr's Iron Man 3 paycheck reached a staggering $25 million. With recent MCU films making less money at the box office, the financial feasibility of such a reunion is questionable. The multiverse concept may offer a workaround, allowing for character resurrections without breaking the bank.

The willingness of Downey and Johansson to return also remains uncertain. Both have expressed their desire to move on from the MCU, saying that their chapters are closed.

Regardless of the return of original cast members, the MCU is moving forward. Multiple Avengers sequels are in the works, including Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Decision to revive OG Avengers due to limited appeal of newer superheroes?

The decision, if true, seem to be driven by a sense that the newer characters or updated versions of the same heroes introduced in the MCU might not be resonating as strongly with audiences as their iconic predecessors. While the MCU has continued to expand its roster of superheroes, it's become increasingly evident that recapturing the magic and chemistry of the original Avengers team has proven to be a challenging task.