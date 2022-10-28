'Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights' dancer testifies in court against Harvey Weinstein: 'He masturbated on me'

A 'Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights' dancer, who was a body double in Harvey Weinstein-produced 2004 film, took the stand on Thursday and claimed that the Hollywood mogul masturbated on her face and body while his assistant waited outside a hotel room.

Sobbing and crying during Weinstein’s Los Angeles sexual assault trial, the dancer, referred to as Ashley M in the court, gave a harrowing account of her 2003 hotel encounter with Weinstein in Puerto Rico.

While testifying against the disgraced Hollywood producer, she shared that he picked her out of the cast of dancers filming in Puerto Rico in 2003 and demanded that she give him a "naked massage".

Ashley, who is not a charged victim in the case, said she was 22 years old when the incident happened and it left a lasting effect on her.

She said Weinstein approached her when she was about to film a ballroom scene with other dancers. He took her outside for a private conversation and said he had done things like the naked massage with Gwyneth Paltrow and it would be good for her career.

Calling Weinstein 'very aggressive', the woman shared that he was waiting for her outside the set, along with his assistant, Bonnie Hung, after the shoot. He told her to get into the car and that he just wanted to talk about something.

Ashley then shared that even though she felt scared, she got in the limo with Weinstein because she was reassured by Hung that she would be with her. After the short 10 to 15-minute ride, the limo stopped at a hotel where the three took a room. "I went in and he went in and …. And then Bonnie shut the door behind us," she said.

Sharing what happened in the hotel room, she testified, "I had no idea what to do, I was scared."

"Harvey began to get aggressive and he eventually like shoved me on the bed," she testified. "He was just saying a bunch of stuff and he shoved me and he ended up taking off my top and my clothes, my bra."

She shared that Weinstein told her, "It’s not like we’re having sex, it’s just naked cuddling."

Ashley shared that she told him to stop but he didn't. "I just remember in my head thinking what do I do? Should I make a run for it, but I knew that he was just really big and I knew Bonnie was most likely out there so I didn’t know what to do," she testified.

Describe herself as "hysterical", she said she was crying as this was going on.

She testified that Weinstein began to straddle her and then he started masturbating after taking his own clothes off. "He just said 'it’s OK, it’s not like we’re having sex'. And then he ejaculated on me, on my breasts and some on my face," she said.

"I was just really thankful that I wasn’t raped. I remember thinking and I remember wiping off just getting dressed really fast and leaving really fast."