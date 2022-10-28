Matthew Perry claims Cameron Diaz slapped him during group date, says she wasn't interested in him at all

'FRIENDS' star Matthew Perry has spoken about his dating life at length in his memoir 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing'. After sharing why he got separated from Julia Roberts in his book, he spoke about the time he went on a group date with Cameron Diaz and how he ended up getting a slap from the actress, right across his face.

According to his memoir, he met Diaz shortly after her split from Justin Timberlake in 2007. Taking a trip down memory lane, Matthew shared in his book that Diaz got "immediately stoned" during their group dinner party and "wasn't interested in (him) at all".

Matthew further claimed in the book that Diaz accidentally slapped him across his face while aiming for his shoulder when he said "something witty" during a game of Pictionary.

He remembered saying, "Are you f***ing kidding me?"

The actor also spoke about his relationship with Julia Roberts in the '90s in his book. He shared that they dated for about two months. And, later, he broke up with her because he felt he would "never be good enough" for her.

"Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me," he said.

The actor also revealed that he felt like Julia was "slumming it" by dating him.

"Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, and unlovable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts," he confessed.