Director teases Dune 3 could be a possibility soon
Dune 3 could be a reality soon.
Makers are in talks for Dune 3 and it could be sooner than expected as Denis Villeneuve thinks the world of Arrakis deserves another film to explore the new realm. The hit filmmaker revealed in a recent interview that he hopes to “make a trilogy”. He said, “If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream.”
When asked if Dune: Part Three is actually happening, Denis was quoted, “I will say, there are words on paper.”
Dune: Part Three is based on Dune Messiah, the direct sequel to Dune author Frank Herbert’s 1965 original novel. The author wrote five sequels in total, including Children of Dune and God Emperor of Dune. Following Herbert’s death in 1986, his son Brian published several prequel novels and sequels in the Dune universe.
Dune: Part Two will feature Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Lea Seydoux and others.
The next film has been delayed to March 15, 2024, due to the Hollywood strikes.
