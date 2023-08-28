Venice Film Festival: Adam Driver, Jessica Chastain and others confirm appearance
Story highlights
This will be Venice Film Festival’s 80th edition. It will run from August 30 to September 9.
This will be Venice Film Festival’s 80th edition. It will run from August 30 to September 9.
Amid dangers of upcoming film festivals bearing a celebrity-free status owing to Hollywood strikes, there’s good news that stars like Adam Driver, Caleb Landry Jones, Mads Mikkelsen and Jessica Chastain will attend the coveted Venice Film Festival. While strikes continue, multiple sources report that Adam Driver will be there for his film, Ferrari by Michael Mann. In Ferrari, Adam plays the titular character, Italian car racing pioneer Enzo Ferrari.
Making it to the red carpet will also be Mads Mikkelsen for Danish director Nikolaj Arcel’s The Promised Land. Landry Jones is coming for Luc Besson’s Dogman while Jessica Chastain will attend the Venice film Festival for Mexican auteur Michel Franco’s Memory.
Also expected on the red carpet are Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, who play Priscilla and Elvis Presley in Sophia Coppola’s Priscilla, as well as Priscilla Presley herself.
trending now
As for how the SAG-AFTRA has raised no objection for these films to go through, it’s been reported that all the above films have obtained SAG-AFTRA interim waivers since they are indie productions that have not been produced by AMPTP members.
This will be Venice Film Festival’s 80th edition. It will run from August 30 to September 9.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.