Director Matt Shakman exits new 'Star Trek' movie for 'Fantastic Four'?

Director Matt Shakman, best known for directing episodes of TV shows like 'Game of Thrones', 'The Boys', 'Succession' and more recently 'WandaVision', has exited the upcoming 'Star Trek' movie. Parmount Pictures, the studio behind the franchise, confirmed the same in a statement. Recently, Deadline reported that Shakman is in early talks to helm 'Fantastic Four' movie for Marvel Studios. His new gig may have been the reason he chose not to direct 'Star Trek'.

The statement from Paramount read, “Matt Shakman is an incredibly talented filmmaker, and we regret the timing didn’t align for him to direct our upcoming Star Trek film. We are grateful for his many contributions, are excited about the creative vision of this next chapter, and look forward to bringing it to audiences all around world.”

Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet have penned the script of what would be the fourteenth film in the franchise. The movie has changed many hands. At one point, none other than Quentin Tarantino had a pitch for the movie that he submitted to JJ Abrams. Noah Hawley was also attached as the director. SJ Clarkson was also in negotiations and would have been the first woman director on 'Star Trek', but her version was also cancelled.

Negotiations with Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth failed in 2018. The script by Beer and Robertson-Dworet is separate from the continuity of Abrams movies -- 'Star Trek', 'Star Trek Into Darkness', and 'Star Trek Beyond'.

The film is still scheduled to be released on December 22, 2023.

