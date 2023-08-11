Despite Gal Gadot's comments, Wonder Woman 3 NOT in development at DC: Report

There will not be a third Wonder Woman movie, after all, never mind what Gal Gadot said recently. At least according to a report in Variety, Wonder Woman 3 is not in development at Warner Bros. Gadot, the actor behind the Amazonian warrior, initially suggested that a third movie was in the works. However, as sources close to the situation revealed to the publication, the future of Wonder Woman 3 does not look bright and DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran do not have any plans for the movie. Gadot's remarks in an interview with Comicbook.com had sparked excitement among fans, hinting at the development of the movie that was earlier said to be not moving forward.

In an interview conducted before the commencement of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Gadot had said, "I love portraying Wonder Woman. It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

Clearly, that is not the case.

Gal Gadot's journey as Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot embarked on her transformative journey as Wonder Woman, first making a cameo appearance in 2016's Batman v Superman. However, it was in 2017's Wonder Woman that she truly stepped into the spotlight as a headline superhero. This cinematic venture proved to be a monumental success, amassing a staggering $821.84 million at the box office despite a budget of approximately $150 million. Notably, it also garnered effusive praise from critics, setting itself apart as the lone gem in the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) that achieved both critical acclaim and financial triumph until the emergence of 2018's Aquaman.

Gadot's portrayal in the controversial Justice League, though marred by external factors, received commendation for her portrayal. The subsequent chapter in her heroic journey arrived in the form of the 2020 film Wonder Woman 1984. This installment, while divisive among critics, encountered commercial challenges, exacerbated by its simultaneous release on HBO Max. Given this unique distribution strategy, the outcome was somewhat anticipated.

