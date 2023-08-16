Depp v. Heard: Why Netflix docuseries director did not interview Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

In the era of sensational court cases and social media-fuelled discussions, filmmaker Emma Cooper claims to have made a thought-provoking docuseries, Depp v. Heard, for Netflix that delves into the complexities of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The series, now streaming, presents a unique approach by refraining from traditional expert interviews and instead immersing viewers in the trial's raw footage, YouTube commentary, TikToks, and media coverage. Through this unconventional approach, Cooper navigates the trial's high-profile nature and offers an introspective analysis of society's role in shaping public opinion around such cases.

At the heart of Cooper's docuseries lies a deep interest in the intersection of public discourse, celebrity culture, and the legal system. The six-week defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which saw explosive accusations of domestic violence from both sides, became a global spectacle. The series shines a light on the intense reactions from viewers worldwide and the polarised "Team Johnny" and "Team Amber" camps. Cooper acknowledges the balanced level of criticism her project has received, illustrating the magnitude of public interest in the trial's narrative.

“You know, it’s a balanced level of hate. I pride myself that it tends to be very 50/50," Cooper told Variety.

She added that even she was gripped by the trial as it was going on, explaining that her interest initially emerged as a personal compulsion to understand why such private matters became a public phenomenon. As she became engrossed in the live feed of the trial, discussions with friends, and social media conversations, Cooper recognised the trial's significance as a cultural touchstone. It was this realisation that propelled her to embark on a journey to dissect not only the trial itself but also the societal responses surrounding it.

“I found myself compulsively watching the live feed, and then discussing it with my friends, and looking at what everybody was saying on social. And I wondered what that said about me that I was so interested in what felt like a rather a sad open event of a private relationship. The more I looked into it, I felt like we were in a cultural and social phenomenon. As a documentary maker, I felt there was an opportunity for me to reflect how I was feeling while I was watching it, and I felt that it was a real moment in time," she said.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial of last year gained headlines not just because of the amount of celebrity involved, but also because of the dirty details of the contentious marriage that came to light. The trial was also televised, which led to clips being lifted by respective fans of Depp and Heard (but predominantly Depp) and given funky edits on social media sites like Tiktok. The result was a lot of trivialising of what should have been considered a serious issue.

Depp was the winner of the trial, which was held at Fairfax, Virginia. He had sued Heard for an op-ed she had penned for the Washington Post titled "I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change". While she had not named him, Depp filed for defamation anyway.

The trial ended with Depp being awarded $10 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in damages as well for being "defamed" by Heard's lawyer who had accused her of creating a hoax. Heard has repeatedly accused Depp of physical and mental violence, which Depp has denied.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE