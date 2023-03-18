Denzel Washington joins Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2: Who will he play?

Veteran actor Denzel Washington is in final negotiations to join Ridley Scott's much-anticipated sequel to his 2000 historical epic film Gladiator, reported Deadline. If the talks go through, this would be the second collaboration between the actor and the director after 2007's biographical crime drama film American Gangster. At the time of writing, the character that Washington is playing is not known yet. We already know Aftersun star Paul Mescal, who is playing the role of Lucius is leading the cast of the film. The story, as per Russell Crowe, revolves around Lucius becoming emperor. The film also features Barry Keoghan, who was last seen in The Irishman.

Crowe has said that he will not appear in the film, despite earlier being rumoured to do so. His lead character in the original film Maximus Decimus Meridius did die at the end of the film.

What was Gladiator all about?

Starring Russell Crowe in the lead role, the original was a huge hit, grossing over $460 million on a budget of $100 million. Written by David Franzoni, John Logan, and William Nicholson, the film was about a Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius who gets betrayed when Emperor Marcus Aurelius' son Commodus murders his father and assumes the throne. Maximus becomes one of the gladiators, warriors who entertained audiences by fighting each other to death in ancient Rome. Maximus scripts his revenge on Commodus.

Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Ralf Möller, Oliver Reed (in his final role), Djimon Hounsou, Derek Jacobi, John Shrapnel, Richard Harris, and Tommy Flanagan were also featured in the cast.

The film received widespread acclaim for its compelling storyline, masterful direction, stunning cinematography, and exceptional performances, particularly from Crowe.

At the 73rd Academy Awards, held on March 25, 2001, Gladiator was nominated for a total of twelve Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. The film ultimately won five of those awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor.

