Denis Villeneuve: Dune Messiah film script is in final stages

Director Denis Villeneuve recently shared updates on the Dune film series, indicating that not only is Dune: Part Two set for release on March 1, 2024, but he is also in the final stages of writing a script for a third installment titled Dune Messiah.

During a press conference in South Korea, Villeneuve mentioned that the screenplay for the third film is nearly finished but said that some work remains. The upcoming Dune Messiah, if greenlit, will follow the protagonist, Paul Atreides, as he reaches the conclusion of his journey.

Villeneuve has long expressed his desire to turn Dune into a trilogy, stating last summer in an interview with Empire magazine, "If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream." It seems that the director is inching closer to realising this dream with the progress on the third script.

Before delving into the third installment, Villeneuve expressed high hopes for Dune: Part Two, asserting that it surpasses the first film in terms of liveliness, character relationships, and emotional depth. He acknowledged that while the film might not be perfect, he is more satisfied with Part Two than he was with Part One.