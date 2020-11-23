'Deadpool 3' happening as Marvel Studios, Ryan Reynolds come together

Deadpool is an American superhero film. The film was a success, grossing over $783 million worldwide and becoming the seventh highest-grossing film of 2016, the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, and the highest-grossing X-Men film. Photograph:( Others )
It is also expected to have a new director; David Leitch, who helmed the second pic, has a schedule filled through 2021.
Marvel superhero Deadpool is set to make a comeback as makers confirm third part of the film.
Ryan Reynolds is set to reprise his role in the rib-ticling action film.
Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin will write ‘Deadpool 3’.
According to a report published in Deadline, the film remains in early development. This will be the first time when Marvel Studios will work hand in hand with Ryan Reynolds and team Deadpool post the acquiring of the property.
Check out the most expensive gifts that Hollywood stars have given each other
It is also expected to have a new director; David Leitch, who helmed the second pic, has a schedule filled through 2021.