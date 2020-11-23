'Deadpool 3' happening as Marvel Studios, Ryan Reynolds come together

Marvel superhero Deadpool is set to make a comeback as makers confirm third part of the film.

Ryan Reynolds is set to reprise his role in the rib-ticling action film.

Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin will write ‘Deadpool 3’.

According to a report published in Deadline, the film remains in early development. This will be the first time when Marvel Studios will work hand in hand with Ryan Reynolds and team Deadpool post the acquiring of the property.

It is also expected to have a new director; David Leitch, who helmed the second pic, has a schedule filled through 2021.