DC's The Flash to release on Max on this date

Warner Bros. Pictures and DC's latest cinematic offering, The Flash, which released in June, is soon making its streaming debut on Max. It will premiere on Friday, August 25. The Andy Muschietti directorial had Ezra Miller reprising his role as the speedy superhero Barry Allen, also known as The Flash, the fastest man in the world. He is so fast, in fact, that he can exceed the speed of light and thus turn back time. And it is this ability of his that was the cause of much of his trouble in the movie. In the movie, The Flash decides to undo the death of mother by going back in time so that his father, who is wrongly imprisoned for her murder, will be freed.

The Flash brought back Michael Keaton as Batman and even featured a cameo from Ben Affleck's Batman. Since the film dealt with the multiverse, the possibilities were endless.

Were Ezra Miller's crimes a reason behind the failure of The Flash?

The public's response to Miller's alleged crimes likely played a role in influencing the film's commercial success. Despite the global lockdown caused by COVID-19, they (Miller prefers they/them pronouns) were involved in a series of violent incidents across different locations. Reports from Vanity Fair even alleged that the actor claimed to embody various religious figures, such as Jesus, the Devil, and the next Messiah. Warner Bros executives' fears over the negative publicity affecting both the film and the studio clearly were proven right.

The Flash review

WION gave The Flash a positive review. It read, "I absolutely loved The Flash. It might be my favourite DC movie since 2017's Wonder Woman. There are a couple of missteps and I was mildly annoyed by the overuse of CGI and fan service overload particularly in the third act, but the film managed to rise above these issues. Even much of the fan service and cameos, except for one egregious instance, I grudgingly admit I cheered at the top of my voice. If you believed the trailers for the film were spoiler-y, you are in for multiple surprises. Most of these moments are just for laughs (and cheers) and are not meant to have any major ramifications in terms of the future of DCU."

The film is considered a box office bomb, since it collected $268.5 million in global box office receipts on a budget of $200 million.

