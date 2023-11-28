David Walliams, Britain's Got Talent makers settle dispute over leaked offensive comments

Comedian and television personality David Walliams has settled a legal dispute with Fremantle, the production company responsible for Britain's Got Talent, following the leakage of derogatory and sexually explicit comments made by Walliams during the show's recording.

The comments, recorded during an audition at the London Palladium in January 2020, led Walliams to file a lawsuit against Fremantle, citing misuse of private information and breaches of the UK General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Data Protection Act 2018. Walliams accused the production company of causing him psychiatric harm and financial loss.

Last month, High Court documents revealed that Walliams made offensive remarks about contestants, including using a derogatory term and making explicit comments about one participant. Both parties argued that these comments were part of a private conversation not intended for public broadcast.

Fremantle issued a public apology, expressing regret over the publication of Walliams' private conversations and acknowledging the distress caused to the comedian. The company announced an "amicable resolution" to the dispute and assured a review of their production practices on Britain's Got Talent to align with talent expectations and show requirements.

In response, a Fremantle spokesperson stated, "We are pleased that we have achieved an amicable resolution of this dispute with David." The company thanked Walliams for his contribution to the show's success and expressed hope for future collaborations.