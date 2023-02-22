'It's time for Stranger Things to end', says 'exhausted' David Harbour

David Harbour is exhausted. This year, he will have to film the fifth season of Stranger Things and the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Thunderbolts simultaneously in different sets in Atlanta, Georgia. He revealed that in an interview with DiscussingFilm. He also said that it is time to end Stranger Things. While he plays the role of police chief Hopper, in Thunderbolts he reprises the role of Soviet super-soldier Alexei Shostakov or Red Guardian. The Netflix original show does end with its fifth season. He said, "Yeah, I’m feeling exhausted already. I feel like I need a nap. Just thinking about the year, it’s going to be crazy. It’s nothing like I’ve ever done before...You know, Stranger Things had to go. We have to get going because the kids are growing up, we got to shoot this thing! Then Thunderbolts came around, and I was terrified. I was like, “Oh god, if these things don’t work out, and I can’t do one?”

He also said that when he first starred in Stranger Things, he never wanted it to end. He added that while he still loves the show it has been nine years since the filming of the first season — and now it is time to end it.

"But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there’s a sadness there. But also, we’ve all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it’s definitely time," he told DiscussingFilm.

What is Stranger Things about?

Stranger Things was one of Netflix's original shows, and while many shows and movies have given the streamer millions of views, their popularity has waxed and waned. But Duffer Brothers' popular science-fiction and horror series, starring a freakishly talented cast of actors playing characters taking on otherworldly demons and even scarier government agencies, has constantly remained well-loved.

What is Thunderbolts about?

Often called Marvel's answer to DC's Suicide Squad, Thunderbolts is similarly an antihero team made up of reformed supervillains tasked to take on threats. In comics, the team has had a rotating roster with several, varied characters, the cast of characters in the movie will be quite different from the source material.

Similar to Amanda Waller (Viola Davis in the movies), the Thunderbolts are sent to different missions by Thaddeus Ross. William earlier played the role in MCU, but he passed away last year. He will be replaced by Harrison Ford.

We have seen in the past how Marvel Studios always tries to do something new in the movies so as to give the comic-book readers a new experience as well. The lineup of Thunderbolts, apart from Red Guardian, will be: Bucky Barnes or Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Ava Starr or Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), John Walker or U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Yelena Belova or Black Widow (Florence Pugh), and Antonia Dreykov or Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko).

Thunderbolts releases on July 26, 2024.

