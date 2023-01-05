Dave Bautista calls playing Drax in MCU films 'silly', says it's a relief it's over: 'It wasn’t all pleasant'

Dave Bautista has come a long way from being just a wrestler-turned-actor. After beginning his career with action films that were, to put it mildly, not good, he got his first break with 2014's James Gunn-directed 'Guardians of the Galaxy', an MCU film. The actor, who can be seen in Rian Johnson's 'Glass Onion', played the role of Drax the Destroyer, an alien with a dark past, in the movie. He reprised the role in the sequel and 'Avengers' movies, 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame'. Since then, he has garnered a reputation of more than just a formidable physical presence. He has also delivered commended dramatic performances and is considered an actor of considerable talent.

Despite the popularity and praise for his performance as Drax, Bautista would rather not be remembered for the character. He told GQ, "I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him. But there’s a relief [that it’s over]. It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy — it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”

Bautista will play Drax for the last time in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3', the concluding film in the trilogy. It arrives on May 5 this year.

He will next be seen in M Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin'. Based on the 2018 novel 'The Cabin at the End of the World' by Paul G. Tremblay, the film has a couple and their child going on vacation in a remote cottage in the forest, only to be attacked by four strangers armed with a variety of makeshift weapons. But the strangers are not your typical rednecks. They, in fact, claim the darnedest thing, that one of the three — couple or the child — will have to sacrifice themselves to the world can be saved. Indeed, what they say appears to be true.

Bautista plays one of the said strangers. Working on his character in the film, the actor said, "It’s by far the most I’ve ever spoken in a film. Just huge pages of monologues. We were shooting on film, which is very expensive. And we were shooting with one camera, so you don’t have the luxury of edits. It’s your only opportunity — you need a perfect take. It’s a lot of pressure. I want to remember my dialogue, but not at the expense of losing the emotion of the scene.”

Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint also star.